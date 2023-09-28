Cities: Skylines 2 console launch delayed to spring 2024, PC version still coming Oct. 24

City building fans on console will unfortunately have to wait a while longer to get their hands on Colossal Order's Cities: Skylines 2. With a month remaining until launch, publisher Paradox Interactive today announced that the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions have been hit with a delay that pushes out the console versions to spring 2024.

"We are hard at work preparing the game for our release on October 24th. While doing so, we have realized that we need more time to reach the quality targets we have set for Console," said Colossal Order today in a blog post. "As we want to provide the best experience for our players, we are updating the release window for Xbox and PS5 to Spring 2024."

"The additional time allows us to focus on matching the quality and performance across all platforms," the studio adds.

The original Cities: Skylines also received a console version, but only years after the PC version's arrival and rise to popularity. While a firm release date has not been attached to Cities: Skylines 2 on consoles yet, if the new fall release window holds, it should arrive some time between March and July, 2024.

Everyone who has pre-ordered Cities: Skylines 2 on Xbox Series X|S or PlayStation 5 will be receiving refunds automatically due to the release date change. While their store pages still have pre-orders listed as enabled, this should be rectified soon, according to Paradox, with it urging players to wishlist the title instead. The company also said refunds may take some weeks to arrive, depending on the platform.

Physical edition pre-order refunds will need to be handled via customers by contacting the retailer they ordered from.

Meanwhile, PC players have nothing to worry about it seems. The original October 24 release date for Cities: Skylines 2 will remain steady for Steam and Microsoft Store players. Its day-one arrival to Microsoft's PC Game Pass subscription service is also unchanged. Moreover, when the Xbox Series X|S version does arrive, it will also be a part of Xbox Game Pass.