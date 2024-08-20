Civilization VII gameplay finally revealed at Gamescom, game out in February 2025

Just as promised, the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase today unveiled a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, giving strategy fans all over a look at the gameplay. The trailer shows off the 4X strategy game in action, showing off a fresh graphics style, multiple factions, warring between civilizations, and even a nuclear strike. Catch it above.

"In Civilization VII, your strategic decisions shape the unique cultural lineage of your evolving empire," says the announcement, describing the returning gameplay loop. "Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history and steer the course of your story by choosing a new civilization to represent your empire in each Age of human advancement.

Like in previous entries, players will be able to choose what civilization they want to take on their journey, which comes equipped with a unique leader of its own too. As the turn-based game progresses, players will be exploring custom-generated lands, expanding their empires, exploiting the natural resources to advance in technology and culture, and, lastly, exterminating any other civilizations that oppose them.

It seems one of the new gameplay additions to this entry is a way to transform the civilization you play every time a new age is acquired:

Forge your own path through history as you reshape your empire at the start of each Age, selecting from a pool of new Age-relevant civilization options determined by your prior gameplay accomplishments. Evolving your empire unlocks fresh gameplay bonuses and unique units, so your current civilization is always at the height of its power.

Of course, multiplayer is returning too, and players will be able to choose multi-age campaigns or shorter sessions set during a single age that can be completed in a few hours. Cross-play will also be present between consoles and PC.

Just as a leak said earlier today, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII is coming out on February 11, 2025, consoles and PC. Aside from the $69.99 standard edition, a $99.99 Deluxe Edition is also being offered for pre-purchase right now. It will let players into the game five days earlier and also include access to post-launch DLC packs containing civilizations, leaders, wonders, and more. A $129.99 Founders Edition is also available with even more bonus content.