Civilization VII system requirements reveal you need an RTX 4070 to play in 4K ultra

The next entry in the Sid Meier's Civilization series is still months away, but developer Firaxis Entertainment is already letting fans prepare for the highly-anticipated 4X game. Today, the studio unveiled the official system requirements for Civilization VII, showing off what kind of hardware will players need to run the game when it launches next year.

Firaxis showed off what hardware the game will require to play on three presets: Low, Medium, and High. The studio expects players to have at least a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050, AMD Radeon RX 460, or an Intel Arc A380. Note that two of those GPUs first released in 2016, giving plenty of options for players with low-end hardware looking to jump in at 1080p low settings.

In the high end of the scale though, where 4K resolution and maxed out settings are what's expected, Firaxis wants players to have at least a GeForce RTX 4070 or an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT for getting 60FPS.

The storage requirement is surprisingly low though, only needing 20 GB of space to install this strategy entry.

Here are the complete system requirements the developer shared:

Minimum Recommended Ultra
Preset Low Medium High
Resolution 1080p 1080p 4K
FPS 30 FPS 60 FPS 60 FPS
CPU Intel® Core i3-10100 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel® i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Intel i7-14700F / AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
GPU NVIDIA GTX 1050 / AMD RX 460 / Intel Arc A380 Nvidia RTX 2060 / AMD RX 6600 / Intel® Arc A750 NVIDIA RTX 4070 / AMD RX 7800 XT
Memory 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 32 GB RAM
Storage 20 GB
Operation System Windows 10 / 11 64-bit
DirectX Version 12
Sid Meier's Civilization VII launches on February 11, 2025, across PC (Windows, macOS, Linux), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

