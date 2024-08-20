Path of Exile II will finally launch in Early Access November 15; check out the new trailer

It's been a long time in coming, but developer Griding Gear Games has finally given us a specific release date for its long-awaited action-RPG sequel Path of Exile II. As part of Gamescom 2024, it revealed the game will launch in Early Access in a few months, on November 15.

Along with the release date announcement, Grinding Gear dropped a new trailer for the game, mixing some cinematic video with in-game footage that shows off some of the monsters, boss battles, and a few of the player classes and their abilities.

The developer previously revealed there will also be a closed beta for Path of Exile II but there's been no date revealed yet for the start of the beta. However, you can still sign up to participate in that beta by heading over to the Path of Exile II website.

Path of Exile II was first announced by Grinding Gear way back in November 2019. Originally it was supposed to replace the current Path of Exile game, but later the team decided to make it a stand-alone sequel. Both the original and the sequel will be developed and updated as stand-alone games.

In May, it was revealed that Path of Exile II would also be coming to Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles in addition to the PC. The game will also support couch co-op along with cross-play multiplayer and cross-progression. between all those platforms.

Path of Exile II will also be a much bigger game compared to the original. It will have six new character classes in addition to the six original classes from the first game. Grinding Gear will also include a long six-act campaign with 100 different environments, along with 600 monsters, 100 boss creatures, a new skill gem system, and more.