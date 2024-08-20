PC games are coming to Mercedes-Benz vehicles, thanks to Boosteroid

Boosteroid is a cloud gaming platform that provides easy access to high-end video games on PCs, laptops, tablets, Android TVs, and even phones. In 2023, Microsoft signed a deal with Boosteroid to bring PC games to the cloud gaming platform.

Through this partnership, Boosteroid members were able to access PC games purchased through Steam or the Epic Games Store. Earlier this year, Microsoft added support for select games purchased through the Microsoft Store on Windows or available with a Game Pass membership. Deathloop, Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Dishonored: Death of The Outsider, Gears 5, Gears Tactics, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Pentiment are available with cross-play and cross-save features.

Today, Mercedes-Benz announced a partnership with Boosteroid to bring games to the in-car experience. The Boosteroid app will be available as part of the MBUX Entertainment Package Plus for vehicles equipped with the third-generation MBUX infotainment system starting next year.

This will allow Mercedes-Benz car owners to enjoy 1,000+ high-quality titles, including Fortnite and Sea of Thieves, inside their cars. Since Microsoft has already mentioned that it will add more hits and fan favorites from its catalog of PC games to Boosteroid, you can expect more PC titles when the Boosteroid app launches on Mercedes-Benz cars next year.

Besides Microsoft games, Mercedes-Benz vehicles will be able to play games from the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft, and more.

Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG, said:

“Together with Boosteroid, we’re offering an even more attractive in-car gaming experience for Mercedes-Benz vehicles. The cloud-based approach to gaming is the ideal way to bring triple-A gaming to our customers and gaming fans alike. It’s a clear demonstration of how we’re further developing MBUX to cater to our customers’ expectations. That’s why we’re excited to be here at gamescom, joining our long-time esports partner, SK Gaming, which is one of the best-known names in competitive gaming.”

The Boosteroid cloud gaming app will be available via the in-car App Store in Europe and North and South America in 2025. For safety, the games will be available only when the vehicle is parked, and users should connect their Bluetooth gaming controller or mobile phone. This year's Gamescom visitors can experience the new in-car gaming offering in a Mercedes-Benz E-Class.