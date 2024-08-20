Civilization VII will launch in February, 2025, according to leaker

2K Games and Firaxis is preparing for the grand unveiling of Civilization VII gameplay later today at Gamescom. This is also probably when the publisher and developer plans to announce the official release date for the highly-anticipated strategy game. However, a highly accurate leaker and data miner may have spilled the beans a little early.

According to Billbil-kun, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII has a February 11, 2025 release date attached to it for the standard edition. Like many other games these days, the strategy entry will reportedly also have a Deluxe Edition. Grabbing that more expensive variant will let fans jump in five days early according to the same source.

The leaker adds that the Standard Edition will be available at $69.99 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 platforms, while the Nintendo Switch version will cost $59.99. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition will reportedly be $99.99 on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. However, Switch owners will be paying $89.99 for this version.

Deluxe Edition gives 5 days of early access, so you can start playing from Feb 6th, 2025



💵 Pricing:

🔶 Standard: $69.99 on PS5 / Xbox ($59.99 on Nintendo Switch

🔷 Deluxe: $99.99 on PS5 / Xbox ($89.99 on Nintendo Switch)



More details tonight on Gamescom — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) August 20, 2024

No information on the PC version's pricing was revealed by Billbil-kun, though it will probably be the same as the current-gen console versions. As always though, take leaks with a grain of salt until any official information comes through from the publisher or developer.

Firaxis Games has a trailer prepped to unveil the first gameplay of Civilization VII later today at the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase. This is probably where we will receive official release date information, and perhaps even kick off pre-orders. Following that, tomorrow, August 21, at 1:30 PM PT has Firaxis returning with a livestream of its own, which will show off 20 minutes of gameplay.

In other good news, the studio has already confirmed that the controversial 2K Launcher will not be present for Civilization VII. It was even removed from Civilization VI just last week.