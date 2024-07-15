Deezer launches AI playlists generator to rival Spotify, currently in beta

It's another day and generative AI has found use in another app. Music streaming service Deezer has announced a feature called "Playlist with AI" that lets you create AI-generated music playlists by giving text prompts.

The AI-powered feature is currently available in beta to 5% of the paying subscribers Deezer has selected randomly, the company announced in a press release. According to the company, the Playlist with AI feature will roll out to all Deezer subscribers around the globe in the coming future.

As part of the beta, selected Deezer users can create custom playlists based on moods, genres, decades, activities, or something else. This adds to the list of AI-powered features from the France-based music streaming service.

Deezer already has a feature called Flow that uses AI to play a never-ending, personalized mix of new recommendations, favorite songs, artists, and genres. It also has a Shazam-like feature called SongCatcher built into the app to identify unknown songs and get information about their artists.

Deezer's VP of Product Alexandra Leloup said:

We’re excited to bring this AI-powered feature to Deezer users around the world. Whether you need the perfect soundtrack for a workout, a romantic evening, or a nostalgic trip down memory lane, our Playlist with AI feature will curate a new musical experience within a matter of seconds, and offers endless possibilities to easily discover new music.

There is no word on the global launch date for the Playlist with AI feature as of now. However, the beta arrived just a few months after the Swedish music streaming giant Spotify released its AI playlist generator in beta.

In Spotify's case as well, the AI playlist generator is only available to Premium users on Android and iOS. Here also, users can give text prompts to generate custom playlists across different genres and moods.