Dystopian indie game Beholder is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

Another Thursday has rolled in, and that means another Epic Games Store freebie is now available for PC gamers. Taking over last week's Castlevania Anniversary Collection and Snakebird Complete giveaway is a copy of Beholder for everyone. As usual, a free Epic Games Store account is all that's required to claim it, and you have seven days from today, November 21, to attach the game permanently to your library.

Released in 2016, the indie title puts you into the unique position of being a "state-installed landlord" in a dystopian totalitarian society. In this 2D side-scrolling experience, this role has you spying on your tenants and reporting unapproved activities to the relevant authorities. However, there are plenty of choices to make that lead to different story outcomes for NPCs as well as endings, depending on how loyal you act towards the superiors.

Here's how the studio describes the troubling choices at hand:

You are a cog in a totalitarian machine with your own family who also has needs. Do you cling to your humanity and cover up your tenants? Or do you survive by staying loyal to the regime? The choice is yours. You can report the suspicious activities of a father but orphan his children. Or you can withhold the details about his illegal activities and give him a chance to make things right? Or you can blackmail him to earn something your family.

The Beholder giveaway on the Epic Games Store has already gone live. It's scheduled to end on November 28. The title usually costs $13.99 to purchase when not on sale, but PC gamers can claim and keep it forever by using this offer. Don't forget that a mobile version of the Epic Games Store's freebie promotion will soon go online, too.