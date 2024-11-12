Early Intel Core Ultra 5 225H benchmarks show solid single-core improvements over 125H

Intel’s Core Ultra 200H series might not be officially out yet, but thanks to leaks and early benchmarks, we’re already getting a preview. According to tipster JayKihn, Intel has plans for five models in this mobile lineup: Ultra 9 285H, Ultra 7 265H, Ultra 5 255H, Ultra 5 235H, and the entry-level Ultra 5 225H. Initial Geekbench results for the Ultra 5 225H give us a glimpse of its performance and where it stands in the lineup.

This test was done on a Samsung device running Windows 11, and it got 14 cores, split into 4 performance cores, 8 efficiency cores, and 2 low-power cores. The Ultra 5 225H is about 13.5% faster than the old Ultra 5 125H (2,547 vs 2,223) and 7.5% quicker in multi-core (12,448 vs 11,543). The base clock is 1.7 GHz, but it can boost up to 5 GHz while keeping the 28W TDP low, making it more efficient. During testing, it hit a peak of 4.87 GHz.

Intel has been facing some issues lately. Their 13th and 14th-gen Raptor and Arrow Lake chips had problems like instability under heavy load, and some users reported voltage issues. Intel tried to fix it with updates, but it’s been messy. Plus, the excitement around Arrow Lake’s E-cores (efficiency cores) hasn’t fully lived up to the hype, and people are wondering if these chips will actually deliver.

Also, don’t forget Intel’s Lunar Lake processors, which are aimed at ultra-light laptops. These chips are getting good reviews for their battery life and decent integrated graphics, making them great for light gaming. But right now, all eyes are on the Arrow Lake 200H series, and based on these early benchmarks, Intel might have a winner on their hands.

We’ll probably see more benchmarks soon—and maybe even better scores. But for now, the Core Ultra 200H chips look like a solid upgrade for anyone wanting a good mix of power and efficiency in their next laptop or tablet. Just keep in mind that early Geekbench tests might not show the full picture since they could be based on prototype hardware or early samples.