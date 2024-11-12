Nvidia 566.14 WHQL driver is out with S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 and MSFS 2024 support

If you have a computer with a supported Nvidia graphics card and you plan to play S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl or Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, it is time to update your graphics driver. Nvidia has just released version 566.14 WHQL, bringing optimizations for these two highly anticipated titles.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl is to PC (Microsoft Store and Steam) and Xbox Series X|S on November 20. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will be available on November 19 on PCs and consoles, including Game Pass.

Besides adding optimizations for S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chornobyl or Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Nvidia 566.14 WHQL fixes the following issues:

Fixed Gaming Bugs: DSR/DLDSR custom resolutions may not appear in certain games [4839770]

[Call of Duty MWIII] filename change preventing users from using GFE Freestyle Filters [4927183] Fixed General Bugs: [Bluestacks/Corsair iCUE] May display higher than normal CPU usage [4895184]

When "Shader Cache size" is set to "disabled" cache files may still be created [4895217]

As for known bugs, they include only one and affect Windows 10 users:

Windows 10 transparency effects not working correctly after updating to driver version 566.03 [4922638]

You can download Nvidia's latest driver from the official website, the GeForce Experience App, or the just-out-of-beta Nvidia App. As for compatibility, the driver is available for the following graphics cards:

Architectures RTX Series GTX Series TITAN Series Ada Lovelace

Ampere

Turing

Pascal

Maxwell GeForce RTX 40 Series

GeForce RTX 30 Series

GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce GTX 16 Series

GeForce GTX 10 Series

GeForce GTX 900

GeForce GTX 700

GeForce GTX TITAN X TITAN RTX

TITAN V

TITAN Xp

TITAN X (Pascal)

As usual, supported operating systems include 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11. Full release notes for driver 566.14 are available here (PDF). You can also read more about the improvements in the latest driver in an article on Nvidia's official website.