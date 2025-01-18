EA's Origin app is officially shutting down as 32-bit support ends

Origin, the PC games store and PC client that Electronic Arts first introduced in 2011, is coming to an end later this year. While the currently available EA app and store did evolve from the classic Origin experience and have almost entirely taken over operations, the old app has still been available for some users. However, EA has finally announced that Origin's days are numbered.

The company announced the shutdown on a support page, revealing an April 17, 2025, final date for the software. It said Microsoft dropping support for 32-bit software is the reason behind the complete removal.

"On April 17, 2025, Origin will shut down, as Microsoft has stopped supporting 32-bit software," says the support document found on ea.com. "If you use Origin, you need to upgrade to the EA app, which requires a 64-bit version of Windows."

EA began the task of fully replacing Origin with its new EA App back in 2022, following a long beta period. The Origin client still remained active so far due to its use by macOS players as well as those still on 32-bit versions of Windows. But now, macOS support is available on the EA App, and 32-bit support is being phased out entirely, with EA encouraging PC players to upgrade.

"The EA app is our enhanced platform for PC games," says the company describing its latest platform. "Optimized for the best user experience, it lets you easily find what you need and get into the game quicker than ever."

EA also assures players that all their games will still be attached to their account when moving to the EA app or when upgrading operating systems. Games won't need to be re-downloaded either, while playtime counters and any cloud storage being used for saves will also automatically transfer.