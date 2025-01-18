Treyarch is finally letting Black Ops 6 console players disable cross-play with PC in Ranked

Treyarch is getting ready to push out the Season 2 content update to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Ahead of it, the team has published another community update blog post detailing how it's dealing with cheaters, what changes are being planned for the multiplayer and zombies experiences, and more.

One of the biggest changes, and one that's likely highly requested, being made with Season 2 is the option to disable cross-play. Console players on Xbox and PlayStation will be able to turn off matching with PC players when playing in Ranked playlists. It sounds like the feature won't be available at the launch of the season though.

"This is currently in testing and is planned to go live for both Black Ops 6 Ranked Play and Warzone Ranked Play during S02," says Treyarch. "We'll be monitoring closely and will consider further changes to prioritize the integrity of the ecosystem, and we’ll have more details to share as we get closer to the launch of this feature."

Also coming in Season 2 for Ranked multiplayer is the option to forfeit matches early if the team decides the effort isn't worth it, as well as the quite handy ability to rejoin a session when disconnected from a match. Don't forget that alongside new multiplayer maps, weapons, modes, and other elements, Zombies mode is receiving a brand-new round-based map too.

Meanwhile, here are the changes the Ricochet Anti-Cheat team of Activision is planning to implement in the coming seasons:

Season 02: New and improved client and server-side detections and systems

Major kernel-level driver update

Improvements to driver security

Reinforced encryption process

New tampering detection system Season 03 and beyond: A multitude of new tech including a brand-new system to authenticate legit players and target cheaters Note: As we get closer to S03 we’ll dive a little deeper on these systems; however, it’s important we don’t provide too many details that could give cheat developers a peek behind the curtain



The team says that it has so far banned over 136,000 accounts for cheating in Ranked playlists alone. It is also improving the detection of false reports, detecting players that work together with cheating accounts, and assessing reports of lobby crashing in multiplayer by some "suspicious accounts."

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Season 2 is launching on January 28 across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms as a free update.