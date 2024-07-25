Dragon Age: The Veilguard won't require EA App on Steam, and is already Steam Deck Verified

The return of BioWare's high-fantasy RPG franchise Dragon Age is highly anticipated by fans, with Dragon Age: The Veilguard coming later this year. BioWare is continuing to provide first-looks and feature updates on the upcoming adventure, but today, on social media, it gave a more technical update to PC players, which many are finding to be great news.

Usually, EA-published games that release on Valve's Steam platform on PC require the company's EA App to be installed. It is even launched as a companion application whenever the game is launched by the player on Steam, which many dislike due to needing to have multiple launchers involved with their games.

BioWare today confirmed that this will not be the case with Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The single-player RPG is "going all-in on Steam features". This means "the EA App will not be required to play the game," per the developer, with it being confirmed as a native Steam release.

This should also mean that native Steam features that players enjoy like Steam Achievements, Steam Cloud for saves, Remote Play, SteamInput API for customizing controls, Steam Cards, and perhaps even Family Sharing will be included.

We're making great progress towards our fall launch date, and can confirm early that #DragonAge: The Veilguard is going all-in on @Steam features!

⚔️We're verified on Steam Deck.

⚔️We'll be Steam native - meaning the EA App will not be required to play the game.



Details on… — Dragon Age (@dragonage) July 25, 2024

On top of that, Players looking forward to enjoy the game on their handheld PCs will be happy to know that Steam Deck verification is already confirmed for the title. Minimum and recommended system requirements have not been announced yet for the Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC version, but it does sound like optimization will not be a major issue with this release.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming out on PC (Steam, EA App, Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, as well as PlayStation 5 platforms. A firm release date has not been announced yet, but a fall launch window is attached to the project.