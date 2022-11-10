Emergency SOS via satellite is coming to iPhone 14 lineup later this month

Apple is getting ready to launch the iPhone 14 Series-exclusive feature it announced in September 2022. Emergency SOS via satellite is coming later this month to those owning the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Emergency SOS via satellite is a feature that lets you send an SOS message with details about the emergency and your GPS location outside cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. Apple says users in the United States and Canada will be first to get access to the feature "later this month".

Besides announcing the upcoming rollout of the Emergency SOS via satellite feature, Apple shared details about investing $450 million in US infrastructure. Most of the funding goes to Globalstar with its satellite and ground stations network, providing iPhone 14 users the ability to connect with emergency service when off the grid. When a user sends an emergency SOS, the message goes to one of 24 low-earth orbit satellites, which return it to ground stations to relay the message to emergency services or Apple-trained specialists.

Emergency SOS via satellite is a service all iPhone 14 users can utilize for free for two years. Apple is yet to reveal the price of the feature or whether it will be available at all beyond the specified period. On the other hand, car crash detection, another iPhone 14-exclusive safety feature, is free without any limitations.

