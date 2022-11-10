Save over $200 on Samsung's 980 Pro Gen4 NVMe 1TB, 2TB SSD with heatsinks

Storage shoppers are having a great time lately. We have been covering a ton of great deals on hard disk drives (HDDs) mainly on the CMR models that are great for running NAS. However, if you are not after some high-capacity spinning disks and instead want something blazing fast, then solid-state drives (SSDs), too, are carrying hefty discounts. One such SSD is the Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD (buying link below).

Thanks to PCIe 4.0 support, the 980 Pro has sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/s, which is double of what Samsung promised for the 970 Pro SSD. Likewise, sequential write speeds go up to 5,000MB/s, almost doubling the speed of its predecessor, which promised 2,700MB/s for the 1TB version. As for random writes and reads, the 980 Pro promises up to 1,000K IOPS.

The 980 Pro is also better than the vanilla 980 as the latter lacks DRAM cache and instead relies on host memory buffer (HMB) technology.

Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heatsink

The Samsung 980 Pro was succeeded by the faster 990 Pro model recently and this has pushed down the prices of the 980 Pro. Get the Samsung 980 Pro 1TB and 2TB models with heatsink from the links below:

While you can certainly save a few bucks by going for the non-heatsink variants, SSDs are very heat sensitive and the models with the heatsink are well worth it unless you want to DIY one. Also, in the case that you are looking for a portable SSD option, check out this article instead.

