Epic Games' Rumbleverse is shutting down just six months after launch

A few hours ago, we learned that Apex Legends Mobile is being shut down by EA and Respawn Entertainment. We also found out that several games including high-profile entries such as Far Cry 2, The Witcher 2, Mass Effect 2, Prince of Persia, and many more are being removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace. Now it has been revealed that Epic Games' Rumbleverse is the latest to bite the dust, just six months after launch.

For those unaware, Rumbleverse is a free-to-play melee-based battle royale multiplayer title developed by Iron Galaxy and published by Epic Games, makers of Fortnite, for Windows, PlayStation, and Xbox. The title hit the gaming scene in August 2022, but despite some decent reviews, it is now being shut down just six months after launch.

In a blog post, Iron Galaxy has announced that Rumbleverse's servers will go offline on February 28, 10AM CST. Details of the reasoning behind this sudden demise were not shared but the developer has assured players that refunds will be offered to anyone who spent money in the game in any way. Although the developer is shutting down the game, it has interestingly told customers not to give up on Rumbleverse in a blog post on its own website, saying that:

It is our sincerest hope that this news does not mark the end of Rumbleverse. You may not yet have seen the Rumble in its final form. If we can welcome people back onto the deck of the battle barge again, we hope you’ll be there, laced up and ready to take your rightful place in the cannon. Iron Galaxy will keep making games. It’s our passion and our purpose. Our people are filled with skills and inspirations to keep the world playing. Thank you for playing. This is not the last time you’ll hear from us. This is not the last time we’ll invite you to play.

Until February 28, the game's servers will be online for playing but the store is being shuttered to prevent more purchases. The final update has already been released (check the changelog here), the existing Battle Pass is being given to everyone, XP gains are being doubled, and new emotes and accessories have been unlocked. Farewell Rumbleverse, we hardly knew ye.