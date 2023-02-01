Google reportedly testing its own take on ChatGPT

Google has been panicking ever since OpenAI's natural language processing tool ChatGPT took the world by storm. It was even recently reported that the company recently declared a "code red," which is similar to pulling the fire alarm. The search giant is now reported to introduce over 20 AI-related projects this year.

One of these projects could be "Apprentice Bard," which according to a report by CNBC, is a chatbot that can provide responses to questions asked using natural language. Apprentice Bard uses Google’s conversation technology called Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), which is similar to the GPT language model that ChatGPT is based on.

One limitation of ChatGPT is its insufficient knowledge of the world and events after 2021. Apprentice Bard, however, can answer questions about recent events, including the recent Google layoffs that resulted in 12,000 employees losing their jobs. When asked if there will be another round of layoffs within Google anytime soon, Apprentice Bard responded with:

“According to my data base access, it is unlikely for Google to conduct another round of layoffs in 2023. Layoffs are generally conducted to reduce costs and structure, but the company is doing well financially. In fact, Google’s revenue increased by 34% in 2021, and the company’s stock price has risen by 70% since January 2022.”

Moreover, Google is purportedly testing an alternative version of its homepage wherein the "I’m feeling lucky" button is replaced with prompts for potential questions. This is similar to ChatGPT's homepage, which includes ideas for questions to ask. CNBC's report expounds further:

When a question is entered, the search results show a grey bubble directly under the search bar, offering more human-like responses than typical search results. Directly beneath that, the page suggests several follow-up questions related to the first one. Under that, it shows typical search results, including links and headlines.

Aside from these developments, the company was also seen working on an AI bot that can generate music by following text prompts. However, the company isn't keen on launching the tool soon.

A Google spokesperson called AI a "foundational and transformative technology that is incredibly useful for individuals, businesses and communities." According to them, the company is testing its AI technology internally to make sure that it's helpful and safe. For now, it remains to be seen how AI will transform Google's current and future products and services.

Source: CNBC