Statcounter: Windows 11 crosses 18% mark but Windows 10 is not giving up

In addition to covering the most recent changes in the browser market (desktop and mobile), Statcounter's January 2023 report covers operating systems for computers and mobile devices. And since Microsoft rarely provides precise numbers and performance figures for its OSes, Statcounter, Valve, and other companies are the only way to analyze how different Windows versions progress or decline.

According to Statcounter, in January 2023, Windows 11 increased its market share by 1.16 points, effectively reaching 18.13%. It is a relatively modest number, but it remains consistent over months. Slow but steady, Windows 11 continues biting off customers from Windows 10 and other operating systems.

Windows 10, the king of the hill, is not giving up easily. The soon-to-be eight-year-old operating system increased its customer base and went up from 67.95% in December 2022 to 68.75% in January 2023. The end of Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 extended support periods is the most likely reason for the sudden spike. As expected, Windows 7 and 8.1 experienced a notable dip in their market shares. Windows 7 went down from 11.2% to 9.62% (-1.58 ), and Windows 8.1 lost 0.29 points.

Windows 8 closes the top 5 Windows versions list with 0.62% (-0.03), and Windows XP is sixth at 0.45% (-0.04).

Windows 10: 68.75% (+0.8) Windows 11: 18.13% (+1.16) Windows 7: 9.62% (-1.58) Windows 8.1: 2.331% (-0.29) Windows 8: 0.62% (-0.03)

Overall, Windows holds 74.14% of the desktop operating system market. The value went down 1.2 points in January 2023, which is nothing uncommon compared to the previous months. The closest rival to Windows, Apple's macOS, is second with 15.33% (+0.67).

Windows: 74.14% (-1.2) macOS: 15.33% (+0.67) Unknown: 5.27% (+0.49) Linux: 2.91% (-0.02) ChromeOS: 2.34% (+0.06)

Finally, when considering the entire mobile and desktop operating systems market, Windows is the second most popular OS that only Android manages to beat. iOS and macOS are third and fourth.

Android: 43.01% (-1.59) Windows: 29.18% (+0.77) iOS: 17.24% (-0.05) macOS: 6.03% (+0.5) Unknown: 2.15% (+0.73)

You can find more information about the desktop operating system market on the official Statcounter website. Keep in mind that reports like this one are not 100% accurate and leave a margin for errors and inaccuracies.