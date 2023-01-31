A bunch of games will be taken down from the Xbox 360 Marketplace soon

If you still own and use an Xbox 360 console, you might want to stock up on some digital games soon. Microsoft has published a new Xbox support page (via Windows Central) stating that a long list of games and related DLC content will be removed from the Xbox 360 Marketplace starting on February 7.

The support page includes links to the games that will be removed in each country and territory. The list of titles that will be taken down in the US market includes:

Aegis Wing

Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed III

Assassin's Creed IV

Assassin's Creed Liberation HD

Blood of the Werewolf

Blue Dragon

Breakdown

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Castle Crashers

Cloning Clyde

Counter-Strike: GO

Dark Souls

Darksiders II

DAYTONA USA

Defense Grid

Eets: Chowdown

Far Cry 2

Final Fight: DblImpact

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath's Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

LIMBO

Lost Odyssey

Mass Effect 2

MONOPOLY DEAL

Mutant Blobs Attack

N+

Outpost Kaloki X

Peggle 2

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Prince of Persia

R.U.S.E.

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Skate 2

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Spelunky

Splinter Cell Conviction

Star Wars Battlefront

Star Wars KOTOR 2

The Orange Box

The Raven Episode 1

The Witcher 2

The page does point out that once you have purchased a game from the Xbox 360 Marketplace, you can still delete it from the hard drive and redownload it from the storefront at any time.

It's currently unclear if any of the games on this list will also not be available on the newer Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles for play via backward compatibility. Many of these Xbox 360 games are also not available for sale digitally on Microsoft's newer consoles, so it's possible that a few Xbox 360 titles could just disappear from sale completely after February 7.

The removal of these digital game titles comes even as physical game sales continue to decline. There's always a risk that digital games, like any digital media content, could become unavailable for sale at any time due to a variety of reasons.

Source Microsoft via Windows Central