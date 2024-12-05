Fallout: London mod for Fallout 4 is getting DLC of its own with new and cut content

Back in July, a community development team launched Fallout: London, a massive DLC-sized mod for Bethesda's Fallout 4. The fan mod had been in development for over five years by Team FOLON, a group of fans consisting of hobbyists, industry professionals, and modders. Following the full release and some subsequent patches, the dev team has now announced some surprising news: DLC is coming … for the mod.

In its latest community update about the next update coming to the total conversion mod, patch v1.03, the team revealed that it had originally been a hotfix-style small update. However, its scope had grown quite a lot since the planning stage, even going on to affect save files. Because of this, the update's contents and much more are being rolled into a DLC pack, probably free just like the full mod.

"Rather than risking breaking things for a small update, we're looking to roll this into a part of our very first DLC," says Team FOLON. "This DLC will feature both new content and previously cut content that we’re working hard to restore."

More details on the cut content and new elements will be announced later, possibly getting a 2025 launch window. Check out the update's incoming fixes over here.

Team FOLON also announced that it is a registered business now, and the company wants its fans to tell them what its next direction should be. The newly published survey can be found here, which asks questions like the reception to Fallout: London, what kind of genres should the studio chase in the future, and if Early Access is an acceptable route.

Fallout: London had an immensely successful launch earlier this year, gaining over a million downloads just three months into launch. With that kind of a reception, the team's transformation into a game development company does make sense.