Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 system requirements are here, and they are pretty reasonable

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is only a couple of months away, especially since the game's released date was pulled forward just yesterday by two whole weeks. Just as developer Warhorse Studios promised yesterday, PC system requirements are finally here, letting fans figure out what kind of hardware they need in their rigs to run the medieval RPG smoothly.

Compared to a certain Bethesda game that showed off some eye-watering ray-tracing enabled GPU requirements earlier this week, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's open-world seems to need much less horsepower.

Over here, even the game's highest specification is asking for an RTX 4080 or an RX 7900 XT, though keep in mind this is for 4K 30FPS play. It's also unclear if the requirements are listed for natively rendered gameplay or with upscaling solutions like DLSS or FSR.

Here are the complete system requirements shared by the studio today:

Minimum (Low) Recommended 1080p (Medium) Recommended 1440p (Medium) Recommended 1080p (High) Recommended 1440p (High) Best (Ultra) Average Performance 1080p @ 30 FPS 1080p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS 1080p @ 30 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS, 2160p @ 30 FPS Processor Intel Core i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i5-13600K

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Intel Core i5-13600K

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Intel Core i5-12600K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Intel Core i7-13700K

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Intel Core i7-13700K

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Memory 16 GB RAM 24 GB RAM 24 GB RAM 32 GB RAM 32 GB RAM 32 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB)

AMD Radeon RX 580 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER

AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Storage 100 GB OS Windows 10 64-bit (or newer)

Warhorse Studios even provided a deep dive on what does the CPU, RAM, GPU, Storage do inside a when playing a game like Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. It even helpfully shouts out PC Part Picker and the BuildaPC subreddit as useful resources when building a new computer for gaming. Check out the complete blog post over here.

The PC version is also confirmed to not ship with any sort of DRM (including Denuvo). Catch the game's latest story trailer (age restricted) below:

Following the release date change, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is now releasing on February 4, 2025 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.