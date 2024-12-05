Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault unveiled, bringing back the adventuring shop keeper

Digital Sun and 11 bit studios are joining up again for a sequel for the hit indie game Moonlighter from 2018, returning players to the shopkeeping, dungeon-crawling, and action RPG combo experience. The announcement arrived during the PC Gaming Show Most Wanted 2024 broadcast. Catch the trailer above, which shows off the new upgrade to 3D graphics.

Moonlighter 2 will put players back into the shoes of Will, the protagonist from the last game. He and his companions are stranded in the village of Tresna, set inside a mysterious new dimension. As usual, Will is tasked with building back up his shop for adventures and bringing the village back to its former glory.

To stock up the shop, Will will be going on dungeon dives across various vaults in different dimensions filled with riches and fresh types of enemies. Anything he brings back can be sold at the shop (with plenty of haggling) for other adventurers to upgrade the local businesses of Tresna as well as Will's own gear and fantasy prowess for future endeavors.

"The original Moonlighter was a pivotal moment for us, marking the growth of Digital Sun as a team," says Digital Sun CEO Javier Gimenez. "Five years on, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault showcases everything we’ve learned along the way. We’re channeling all our craftsmanship into creating a game that’s not just better, but brimming with even more charm in every detail"

Here are some key features the developer Digital Sun pointed out:

Venture into ever-changing dimensions filled with mysterious relics to uncover

Face interdimensional foes using swords, gauntlets, or even your trusty old broom

Customize your playstyle by unlocking a vast array of upgrades every run

Strategically arrange relics in your backpack to turn their effects into profit

Run your shop with charm, haggling for the best deals

Reinvest your gains in mighty new gear to prepare for future expeditions

Immerse yourself in a memorable soundtrack by Chris Larkin (Hollow Knight)

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is out sometime in 2025 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.