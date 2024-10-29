Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption with Undead Nightmare is now available on PC

Rockstar fans on PC can now finally jump into one of the most popular and well-received games made by the studio: Red Dead Redemption. The emulators can be put away for once, as the long-awaited Western adventure is now available on PC following the surprise announcement from just four weeks ago, completing the franchise on the platform. Watch the launch trailer above.

The game was originally released in 2010 for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, but even with later re-releases, it has managed to stay away from the PC platform until now. Double Eleven is responsible for this version, and the official port touts some PC-specific enhancements too:

Red Dead Redemption on PC builds on the latest enhancements from the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 versions with new features to bring the game to life on PC, including native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, monitor support for Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9), HDR10 support, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more.

The title also comes with Nvidia DLSS 3.7 (with frame generation) and FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies. Of course, full keyboard and mouse support is here too.

For those unfamiliar with the setting, the game centers on former outlaw John Marston, who is tracking down three of his former gang members to bring them to justice. 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2 is actually a prequel to this storyline, so PC players who have played the sequel can jump into this one without worry.

Purchasing Red Dead Redemption on PC also gets players a copy of the story expansion Undead Nightmare, which adds a zombie twist into the mix as a separate single-player campaign. Set in an alternate timeline, the supernatural expansion has Marston fighting hordes of undead as he searches for a cure for the plague.

Red Dead Redemption is now available on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store with a $49.99 price tag.