Finally! Android 15 puts an end to the notification symphony

Many of us have experienced the overwhelming feeling of turning on an Android device after a while, only to be greeted by a symphony of old notifications. If notification sounds are enabled, it can be quite an unwelcome concert. Thankfully, Android is addressing this issue with the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update.

Starting with Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2, notifications that are more than two weeks old will be dismissed automatically. Users will no longer receive alerts for their old notifications. Apart from this new improvement, Google is also working on other enhancements to the notification experience on Android 15. For example, a new feature called "notification cooldown" would gradually reduce the volume of successive notification alerts if they are coming from the same app.

Earlier this month, Google made the Android 15 source code available at the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Android 15 will be available on supported Pixel devices next month, as well as on select devices from Samsung, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo, and Xiaomi in the coming months.

Android 15 will come with several new features and improvements. The new private space feature will allow users to create a separate space with an extra layer of authentication, keeping their sensitive apps secure. The Theft Detection Lock feature uses Google AI to sense if someone snatches a user's phone from their hand and tries to run, bike, or drive away with it. If such theft motion is detected, it will quickly lock down the device to prevent misuse. Google Wallet will soon allow users to add items from a photo for quick access. Google Play Protect will offer live threat detection by using on-device AI to spot apps that might engage in fraud or phishing.

You can learn more about the Android 15 update here.

Source: Android Authority (1), (2)