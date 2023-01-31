Firefox 109.0.1 is out with fixes for font rendering and more

Mozilla has a new feature update for those using the Firefox browser in the Release channel. Version 109.0.1 is now available for download, fixing several bugs and instabilities that have been nagging customers since the last release. The most notable changes include a fix for corrupt font rendering on Windows and issues with authentication prompts.

What is new in Firefox 109.0.1?

Here is the official changelog from Mozilla:

Reverted changes to Windows font smoothing which caused poor rendering on some configurations (bug 1803154)

Fixed jank when loading pages containing a large number of emoji characters (bug 1809081)

Fixed an issue causing authentication prompts to not appear when loading pages in some enterprise environments (bug 1809151)

Fixed inconsistent sizing of event listener checkboxes inside the Inspector developer tool (bug 1811760)

Firefox will automatically update itself in the background, but you can force-install the latest release by navigating to the Menu > Help > About Firefox. Alternatively, download the installer from the official website. In case you missed it, check out our coverage describing what is new in Mozilla Firefox 109.

According to Statcounter, Firefox is currently the fourth most popular desktop browser. In December 2022, its market share reached 7.22%. Despite being less popular than Edge and Chrome, Firefox is a breath of fresh air in a world dominated by Chromium-based browsers.