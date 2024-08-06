Xbox Game Pass adds another Activision Blizzard game in August and more

It's a pretty quiet first half of August in terms of new games coming to Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. Only three new games are being added during that period. However, as previously rumored, one of them is a game from the library of Activision Blizzard titles.

The Xbox Wire site confirms that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will debut on Xbox Game Pass in Console, Cloud, and PC platforms on Friday, August 8. This a bundle with remastered versions of the first three Crash Bandicoot games. This will be only the third Activision Blizzard title added to Xbox Game Pass, after Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is scheduled to be a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass in late October.

Creatures of Ava will be a Day One release for Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Cloud on August 7. Here's a quick description:

Let your empathy guide you as you play an exciting action-adventure, creature-saver game. Understand and tame the creatures of Ava and let them lead you through a variety of ecosystems – all in the hopes of saving the planet from a life-consuming infection.

Finally, as previously announced, Mafia: Definitive Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud on August 13. This is the 2020 remake of the 2002 open-world crime action game set in the 1930s.

Along with the three new games, four others are leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 15:

Airborne Kingdoms (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Offworld Trading Company (PC)

Shadow Warrior 3 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass members who want to keep any of these game can purchase them with up to a 20 percent discount before they leave.