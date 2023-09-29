First AMD FSR 3 game updates and FPS boosts are live for Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum

A month ago at Gamescom, AMD announced its plans for its third-generation FidelityFX Super Resolution (AMD FSR 3) graphics technology for games. The company said the first PC games that would support FSR 3 would do so in September.

Today, less than two days before the end of September, AMD fulfilled that promise with updates for the first two FSR 3 titles: Square Enix's fantasy action game Forspoken, and Immortals of Aveum, the fantasy-themed first person shooter from developer Ascendant Studios.

In a blog post, AMD says players of those games can update them to their latest versions to get the FSR 3 features. Here are the patch notes for Forspoken version 1.22:

Graphics Update Updated the game to support AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3. FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 combines temporal upscaling and frame generation to deliver significantly higher performance. Frame generation is enabled separately from upscaling and is available when using AMD Radeon RX 5000 Series, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series, and Intel Arc 7 Series or newer GPUs. (Upscaling is still available to use on GPUs older than the products mentioned.)

Added a new NativeAA quality mode option. Native AA mode does not apply upscaling but applies high-quality anti-aliasing and sharpening.

Miscellaneous: Added Frame Generation settings to the Graphics section of the menu. Technical Issues: Fixed an issue causing the save data for the main game to appear in the DLC's save data slot and the save data for the DLC to appear in the main game's save data slot. (Steam version) *This fix only applies to newly created save data.

Known Issues: Low frame rates can be experienced on some 240Hz and higher refresh rate monitors, when FSR3 Frame Generation and VSync are enabled. *To remediate this issue, make sure you are using the latest drivers from your video card manufacturer. You can also disable VSync, or set your monitor refresh rate to less than 240Hz.



Here are the patch notes for Immortals of Aveum, version 1.0.5.0:

NEW ADDITION AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) has launched on PC and Frame Generation is now available in-game for all PC players AMD FSR 3 combines temporal upscaling and frame generation to deliver improved performance Adds a new “NativeAA” quality mode option that does not apply upscaling but still applies high-quality anti-aliasing and sharpening Frame generation is enabled separately from upscaling and is recommended to be used on AMD Radeon™ RX 5000 Series and higher, NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 20 Series and higher, and Intel® Arc™ 7 Series and higher GPUs Upscaling is still available to use on GPUs lower than the products listed above

GENERAL "Grand Magnus" achievement will now be correctly awarded for players completing the game on multiple difficulties PC PC mouse "invert" setting now correctly applies when set to on

Addressed rare issue where the Return to Seren level would appear blurry when DLSS is set to Ultra performance

Fixed a rare issue on PC where the background graphics would not appear on game launch MISC. CHANGES & MINOR FIXES Addressed crashes and various progression blockers throughout, including issues with waypoint markers and enemy respawns

Addressed minor visual bugs throughout the game

Minor text and UI fixes

As a reminder, AMD FSR 3 uses a technology called AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) that, combined with upscaling, should result in huge frame rate boots for games. The company says that PCs with AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs running Forspoken in 4K with FSR 3 in Performance mode would see a frame rate jump from 58fps to 201fps.

Other games will support AMD FSR 3 in the future like Cyberpunk 2077, EVE Online, and upcoming games like Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, and Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2. Last month it announced that it was working to add FSR 3 support for any DirectX 11 or 12 game sometime in the first quarter of 2024,