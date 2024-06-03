Folium is the first emulator to bring Nintendo 3DS games to your Apple iPhone

Ever since Apple eased its App Store policies regarding retro game emulators, we have seen a surge in new emulators being released on the marketplace. The iGBA Game Boy emulator was the first emulator that arrived on the App Store (later removed).

The Provenance emulator was released on the App Store, which allows iPhone users to enjoy games from popular consoles such as NES, SNES, Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Nintendo DS, and even Atari, Sega, and PlayStation.

Then it was time for Delta Emulator to launch for iPhone and iPad, which was followed up by the Gamma emulator that brought PlayStation 1 games to iOS devices with support for Bluetooth and wired controllers. The RetroArch emulator also arrived on the Apple App Store, letting you play games from over 50 consoles.

PPSSPP (short for Playstation Portable Simulator Suitable for Playing Portably) emulator launched for iOS, which was already available for Android, Windows, macOS, and Linux, bringing PlayStation Portable games to your Apple smartphone.

Now, according to Centro Leaks on X, the Folium emulator, which is the first Nintendo 3DS emulator for iPhone, is live on the Apple App Store. The app is available to purchase for a one-time fee of $4.99, and it supports Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 3DS, and Nintendo DS game ROMs.

Additionally, the Folium emulator supports a wide range of third-party controllers, including Backbone One, Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and Pro Controller, PlayStation DualShock, and DualSense, and Xbox Series and Series X. A hands-on video has also surfaced, thanks to X user Eric Arrache, which shows the Folium emulator in action.

O emulador Folium adicionou suporte ao Nintendo 3DS pra iPhone, mas como dá pra ver no vídeo abaixo, ainda tem muito trabalho a ser feito, tanto do ponto de vista de otimização quanto de personalização



Mais detalhes sobre ele no post do link abaixo pic.twitter.com/G2QN9ssOll — Eric Arraché (@ericarrache) June 3, 2024

The app is available to use for iOS 15 and later, and also for iPadOS 15, visionOS 1, or macOS 12 (with Apple M1 chip or later). You can head over to the App Store and download the Folium emulator to enjoy Nintendo 3DS games on your iOS device.