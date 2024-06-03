Amazon Prime members can get the 43-inch 4-series Fire TV for a new low price via promo code

Members of the Amazon Prime subscription service can sometimes get some extra savings for certain products beyond what non-Prime members can get. That's the case for the 43-inch Amazon 4-Series Fire TV, which Prime members can now get for a new all-time low price.

Currently, the listing for the 43-inch Amazon 4-Series Fire TV shows it has a price of $249.99. However, Prime members can use the promo code PRIME43 at checkout to cut the price down by another $40 to just $209.99. That's a new low price for the TV, and it's also $160 off its $369.99 MSRP. The promo code is available until July 5 or while supplies last.

The TV is a great choice for a bedroom television, or one in your guest bedroom, kids room or other smaller room in the house. The display supports 4K resolution and also supports the HDR 10 high-definition range standard for TV shows and videos that support it.

Of course, it comes with Amazon's Fire TV operating system, which provides access to nearly all the major free and premium streaming services. For a limited time, it also comes with an offer for six free months of MGM+, with all of its library of classic and current movies plus its many original and acclaimed TV series like From, Billy The Kid, Beacon 23, and more.

The TV includes four HDMI ports, including one that can be used as an eARC port to connect a soundbar. It also has an Ethernet port for wired internet connections, a USB port, and a cable/antenna connection.﻿

43-inch Amazon 4-Series Fire TV for $209.99 for Prime members ($160 off MSRP with promo code PRIME43)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

With the added benefit of Amazon Prime membership, you'll get fast and free delivery on the above deal. Don't have Amazon Prime? Get Prime free for the first 30 days, and more:

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.