Following exFAT improvements last year, Microsoft is adding XFS root file system to Mariner

In December last year, Microsoft's exFAT on Linux received some really hefty gains in terms of performance thanks to Sony. Internal tests showed close to 60% gains in some instances. Speaking of file systems, Microsoft has now added support for XFS as root file system type for CBL-Mariner, which is Microsoft's Linux OS for Azure 1P services and edge appliances.

The change was introduced with the latest version 2.0.20230426 for CBL-Mariner where the changelog notes "Adding XFS as a root filesystem type". Over on the pull requests section of the GitHub page, developer AZaugg has provided a summary of the change (via Phoronix):

Summary Adding XFS support to the installer, as well as allow Mariner to boot XFS filesystems. Change Log Added XFS option to Mariner Installer

Added fsck.xfs to initrd

Added XFS module to grub Does this affect the toolchain? YES Test Methodology Build a new VHD and booted, confirmed root filesystem was running XFS

On that note, other file systems on Linux are also getting performance improvements and optimizations. These include F2FS, Btrfs, and EXT4. Besides these, the Linux implementation of Microsoft's NTFS file system (NTFS3) is also set to receive optimizations.

Here is the full changelog for CBL-Mariner version 2.0.20230426 if anyone is wondering:

Add kata-containers-cc package

Adding XFS as a root filesystem type

Enable serial console for ISO installer

Fix CVE 2022 37601 on webpack loader-utils integrated with webpack

Fix CVE-2021-45985 on memcached and ntopng

Fix uninstallation of InfluxDB package

Patch CVE-2021-28235 for etcd packages

Patch CVE-2022-2989 in podman

Patch CVE-2022-3165 in qemu

Patch CVE-2023-25173 and CVE-2023-25153 for k3s

Patch embedded zlib package within boost to fix CVE 2018-25032

Upgrade bundled njs version in nginx to 0.7.12 to fix CVE-2020-19692, CVE-2020-19695

Upgrade k3s to 1.25.8 and 1.26.3

Upgrade k3s to v1.24.6 & add v1.25.5

Upgrade libyang to 2.1.55 to fix CVE-2023-26916

Upgrade moby-cli to 20.10.24

Upgrade moby-runc to 1.1.5 to fix CVE-2023-28642, CVE-2023-27561, CVE-2023-25809

Upgrade mysql to 8.0.33 address CVE-2023-21976, CVE-2023-21972, CVE-2023-21982, CVE-2023-21977, CVE-2023-21980

Upgrade nmap to version 7.93 to fix CVE-2018-25032

Upgrade tcl to 8.6.13 Fix CVE-2018-25032

Upgrade protobuf-c to 1.4.1 to fix CVE-2022-48468 -

Kernel upgrade to version 5.15.107.1

Add nodejs18.spec to support nodejs 18

clang-16 and llvm-16: add new SPECS

openssl: patch CVE-2023-0465 and CVE-2023-0466

You may find more details on its GitHub repository.