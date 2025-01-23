For Honor, Way of the Hunter, and more join Xbox Free Play Days for the weekend

Following the completely sports-orientated weekend offers of last week, Microsoft is back with a much more normal Free Play Days selection this time. Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate subscription holders can now jump into four games for no extra cost: For Honor, Way of the Hunter, Train Sim World 5, and A Little to the Left.

For Honor is Ubisoft's fighting game featuring medieval-inspired fighters from various cultures. Players fight alongside waves of PvE armies while having PVP battles. In the midst of it all, the main focus is winning rounds. The combat is very involved, with parries, counters, shoves, and dodges being involved in duels.

Next, train enthusiasts can jump into the latest edition of Train Sim World. This edition of the immersive locomotive driving and riding experience offers fresh routes, tools to customize trains and journeys, multiple game modes, updated graphics, and more.

Way of the Hunter is next, which is a hunting game featuring massive open-world environments. The available maps are set in the USA and Europe, with realistic natural habitats teaming with wildlife. You'll use a variety of hunting strategies to take down prey. Cooperative multiplayer is a feature, too.

The final game of this weekend's Free Play Days offer is available for all Xbox players, not just Game Pass subs. A Little to the Left is a cozy puzzle experience that has you organizing clutter in various states. The household items it offers to tweak are always in the wrong order or orientation.

Here are the games announced today for the promotion and supported platforms:

The Free Play Days promotions this weekend will end on Sunday, January 26, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Expect the next Free Play Days selection to land on January 30.