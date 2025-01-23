Here's how to watch the Xbox Developer_Direct later today and what to expect

Microsoft will be the first major publisher to hold a games showcase in 2025. The company is bringing back the Xbox Developer_Direct event later today, offering new looks at three already announced games coming to Xbox platforms, as well as a completely new reveal that's yet even to leak.

The Xbox Developer_Direct 2024 showcase kicks off at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK later today, January 23. It will be live-streamed across Xbox and Bethesda's social channels, with Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Bilibili, and even Steam being involved. Streams with languages other than English, as well as Audio Descriptions and American Sign Language, will be available on YouTube and Twitch, too.

The presentation will have DOOM: The Dark Ages, South of Midnight, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as the showcased games, with their studios revealing new details about development, fresh gameplay trailers, and more. Expect to get firm release dates on all three titles, too. In fact, the Doom: The Dark Ages release date may have already leaked.

Here are some short rundowns of each game:

South of Midnight – Compulsion Games, the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, will share a deep dive on South of Midnight, a third person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South. As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and confront mysterious creatures inspired by Southern Folklore to unravel her family's hidden past in this dark, modern folktale.

– Compulsion Games, the creators of Contrast and We Happy Few, will share a deep dive on South of Midnight, a third person action-adventure game set in the American Deep South. As Hazel, you will explore the mythos and confront mysterious creatures inspired by Southern Folklore to unravel her family’s hidden past in this dark, modern folktale. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive will take us behind-the-scenes at their studio to shed some light on the development of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, this debut studio’s incredible new RPG. The team will share more about the game’s creation and how they plan to deliver an incredible story in a gorgeous fantasy world.

As for the mystery game that will have a major showing, many suspect this to be an entry by a Japanese developer, though no concrete reports have surfaced yet.

As always, take rumors and leaks with a grain of salt until Microsoft announces something official.