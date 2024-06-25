Forza Horizon 4 will disappear from stores on December 14, playlists end on August 22

Playground Games has published a notification about the upcoming delisting of Forza Horizon 4, the previous version of its racing franchise, which was released in the second half of 2018.

Due to licensing and agreements with the studio's partners, Playground Games has to take the game down from the Microsoft Store and Steam on December 15, 2024. All premium DLCs (car packs, Treasure Map, and expansions) are delisted now. Therefore, if you have not played this unique part of Forza Horizon, it is time to act fast and get it now, especially with the current massive discount.

Besides delisting the title from PC and Xbox stores, Playground Games is making some changes to the in-game playlists (event series that update every week and allow gamers to earn exclusive awards). Series 77 will be the final series, after which gamers will no longer have access to the playlist screen.

Still, those continuing to play Forza Horizon 4 will be able to participate in daily and weekly challenges, Forzathon Live, and other activities to earn Forzathon Points that can be later exchanged for Backstage Passes. Speaking of which, Playground Games will add all previously playlist-exclusive vehicles to the Backstage Pass catalog so that everyone can collect them.

It is also worth noting that with the end of Series 77, gamers will lose their chance to get all the achievements in the game. If you are a perfectionist and want to get 100% of achievements, hurry up, since starting August 22, you will not be able to earn the following:

A Creature of Habit - 15G

Stunt Puller - 15G

Cashing In - 20G

Perfectionist - 30G

If you already own the game, it will continue working, and you will be able to re-download it going forward. Also, physical copies of Forza Horizon 4 will continue working as well. There are also no changes to multiplayer features.

Forza Horizon 4 was a special release for the franchise. Set in the United Kingdom, the game introduced the concept of dynamic seasons, allowing gamers to experience the UK's autumns, winters, springs, and summers. The game received numerous free updates, two expansion packs, and other content.

You can learn more on the official Forza website.