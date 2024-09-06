Forza Horizon 5 gets new 'Hidden Horizons' update with a new game mode and cars

Playground Games held its monthly "Lets Go!" stream, where the studio unveiled the next content update for Forza Horizon 5. The latest release is called "Hidden Horizons," and it features a new game mode, exclusive cars, new character swag, and more. In addition, the update fixes several issues with certain vehicles.

The biggest change in the "Hidden Horizons" update is the Hide & Seek mode, which was announced at Gamescom 2024. In this brand-new game mode, six players play hide-and-seek in different cars. The new mode has its own progression, and leveling up will earn you 17 different badges to flex. As for achievements, Playground Games promises to add them in the next update.

Exclusive cars in the "Hidden Horizons" update include the following:

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Jordan Luka 3 Motorsport Edition - available September 10

1995 Mitsubishi Evo III - available September 12

2022 Subaru WRX - available September 19

1991 Toyota Chaser GT TT - available September 26

2013 Volvo C30 Polestar - available October 3

These four cars will be available for a limited time. To get them, players should complete weekly challenges, championships, multiplayer events, and more. The only exception is the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Jordan Luka 3 Motorsport Edition, which will be available for all in the in-game message center on September 10.

Completing the "Expedition" photo challenge will earn you the Camo Race Suit:

Finally, in this update, the stadium turns into a maze where you can navigate your way alone or in a convoy, take pictures, and more.

Here are the fixes:

2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ’s exhaust pipes are now correctly painted

Fixed an issue with the 2022 Cupra Formentor and the 2022 Cupra Tavascan where livery decals were applying to the steering wheel badge

Fixed the 2020 Lamborghini SC20’s brake caliper location and the rev red line

Fixed an issue with the 2021 BMW M3 with some inaccurate textures on the M Performance front, side, rear and wing carbon fiber upgrades

The next update for Forza Horizon 5 will be available on October 10, 2024. It is called "Back to the 90's," so expect some new cars from that era.

You can learn more about the "Hidden Horizons" update here. Full release notes are available here.