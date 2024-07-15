Forza Horizon 5 continues to grow with over 40 million players

PlaygroundGames' open-world racing game Forza Horizon 5 has hit another high note, now crossing the mark of 40 million players since November 2021. An Xbox player just revealed that on X (formerly Twitter), the racing title has now been played by over 40 million players on Xbox and PC.

This is up significantly from October of last year when Playground Games announced that Forza Horizon 5 had hit 34 million players in its first two years. New content and updates have certainly been helping to attract new players to Mexico in the long run.

🟢 Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox hit 40 Million Players pic.twitter.com/FUbJ8KVVw9 — Snap Blast PLAY (@SnapBlastPLAY) July 14, 2024

On the other hand, details for the next major free content expansion, called Modern Horizons, were revealed in June's "Let's Go!" livestream. It brings new modern and electric vehicles to the game, including new props for EventLab maps. There's also a premium Universal Icons car pack that adds even more iconic cars from classic Universal movies like Back to the Future and Jurassic Park that players can drive.

The final season of the "Modern Horizons" update has already started, and players get rare exclusive cars by completing weekly challenges, championships, and multiplayer races. Cars include the Audi TTS, the 2023 Porsche Taycan CT, the 2017 Ford Focus, and many others that will be given at the completion of points.

The latest title update, deployed alongside Modern Horizons, fixes bugs and improves overall stability. It resolves an issue that had prevented the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV from being in a stock configuration while tuning the gear ratio.

The next free content update, dubbed "Cars and Coffe," will be unveiled today at the monthly "Let's Go!" stream at 9 AM PT time on the official ﻿Forza Twitch and YouTube channels.

In other news, Forza Horizon 4 gained sudden interest on Steam, perhaps due to knowledge of the game being removed from digital storefronts in 2024. Playground Games revealed last month that Forza Horizon 4 will leave the Xbox and Steam on 15 December 2024. This is due to expiring music licensing agreements that cannot be renewed.