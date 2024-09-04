Microsoft details Forza-Jordan partnership with in-game content and experience centers

Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Motorsport are getting some exclusive content thanks to a partnership with Jordan, a famous footwear maker. Later this week, players in both games will be able to download a new free car inspired by the Jordan 3 Luka "Motorsport" sneakers.

The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro was designed by Xbox, Forza, Jordan, and Luka Dončić, a five-time NBA All-Star, and it features "sports color and trim details" from the Jordan Luka 3. The new car will be available in Forza Motorsport on September 9, while Forza Horizon 5 will get it one day later, on September 10. You can get it for free in the in-game Message Center.

Here is how Microsoft describes the collaboration with Jordan:

This shoe embodies what has made Luka Dončić such a dominant presence on the basketball court—and is fueled by his passion for cars off the court. Driven by this shared inspiration (and Luka’s impressive personal car collection), this collaboration brings design elements from the “Motorsport” colorway of the Jordan Luka 3 – released yesterday on Jordan.com – to a brand-new playing field through vehicle, wardrobe, and track options in the award-winning Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 5 from Xbox.

In addition to the exclusive car, Forza Motorsport is getting a new racing suit with "matching nods" to the collaboration shoes. The Hakone Track will also receive some branding updates as a "celebration of sneaker culture."

Finally, Microsoft is setting up several Forza experiences in a few cities around the world. Microsoft Experience Centers in London, Sydney, and New York will allow visitors to try Forza Motorsport on a custom racing rig with a special driver seat, a big TV, and Jordan-themed bits.

You can learn more about the upcoming update in a blog post on the official Xbox Wire website.