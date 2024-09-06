Seagate FireCuda 520N, Corsair MP600 CORE 2230 NVMe SSDs for Steam Deck, Surface are cheap

If you happen to have a Valve Steam Deck, an Asus ROG Ally, the Microsoft Surface, or anything for that matter which is compatible with M.2 2230 form factor NVMe SSDs, then you are in luck as both Seagate FireCuda 520N and the Corsair MP600 Core Mini, two very popular SSDs of this type, are selling at their lowest prices in six months (buying links towards the end of the article).

Both of these are PCIe Gen 4 drives and hence they are pretty fast. The major difference between the two is that the Corsair is a QLC NAND SSD while the Seagate is based on TLC, which means the Seagate wins endurance-wise. The former has a TBW of 450 TB while the latter's TBW is 600 TB.

The 2TB MP600 Core Mini is rated for sequential reads of up to 5000 MB/s while the 1TB FireCuda 520N is rated at 4800 MB/s. Meanwhile, the sequential writes are 3800 MB/s and 4700 MB/s respectively. In terms of random throughputs, the MP600 Core Mini is rated at 550K read IOPS and 900K write IOPs. The FireCuda 520N meanwhile has a rating of 800K and 900K IOPs respectively.

Get the Corsair and Seagate NVMe drives at the links below:

Seagate FireCuda 520N SSD 1TB SSD - M.2 2230-S2, PCIe Gen4 ×4 NVMe 1.4, speeds up to 4800MB/s, Compatible with Steam Deck, Microsoft® Surface, Laptop, with Rescue Services (ZP1024GV3A002): $88.39 (Amazon US)

Corsair MP600 CORE Mini 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 2 SSD – M.2 2230 – Up to 5,000MB/sec Sequential Read – High-Density QLC NAND – Great for Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, Microsoft Surface Pro – Black (CSSD-F1000GBMP600CMN): $149.99 (Amazon US)

