France and China to launch satellite to learn about black hole-creating stars - TWIRL #169

Unlike last week which was very quiet, This Week in Rocket Launches we have several missions coming up from SpaceX, Rocket Lab, and China's CNSA. Due to the uneventfulness last week, the recap section this week is a bit quiet but we do have a test fire of the Long March 10 - the first launch isn't expected for a year or two though.

Monday, 17 June

Who : SpaceX

What : Falcon 9

When : 9:35 p.m. – 12:22 a.m. UTC

Where : Florida, US

Why: SpaceX will be using a Falcon 9 to launch the SES 24 communications satellite for SES in this mission. As it’s a Falcon 9 rocket being launched, it’s likely that the first stage will perform a landing so that it can be reused.

Tuesday, 18 June

Who : Rocket Lab

What : Electron

When : 6:13 p.m. UTC

Where : Mahia, New Zealand

Why: Rocket Lab will use its Electron rocket to launch five Kineis satellites to orbit. Eventually, this satellite will number 25 satellites and will provide Internet of Things communications. The mission has been named “No Time Toulouse”.

Wednesday, 19 June

Who : SpaceX

What : Falcon 9

When : 3:00 – 7:00 a.m. UTC

Where : California, US

Why: SpaceX will use this mission to launch around 22 Starlink satellites into a low Earth orbit. This batch of satellite is designated as Starlink Group 9-1, this can be used to identify the satellites on apps like ISS Detector. The first stage of the Falcon 9 should do a landing.

Saturday, 22 June

Who : CNSA

What : Long March 2C

When : 7:00 a.m. UTC

Where : Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China

Why: China will use a Long March 2C to launch the Franco-Chinese SVOM (Space-based multi-band astronomical Variable Objects Monitor) mission. The mission’s goal is to study explosions of stars which product black holes.

Recap

We didn’t have any rocket launches in the last week, however, we did get a first stage propulsion test of China’s Long March 10 which you can see below:

That’s all for this week, be sure to check in next time!