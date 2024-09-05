Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses' new update lets you upload Facebook stories hands-free

Meta is rolling out a new update for the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses that allows users to upload stories, not only on Instagram but also on Facebook—completely hands-free. Previously, this feature was exclusive to Instagram, where users could share stories via voice commands in English.

According to a Reddit post by a user named Oasisantonio, software version 8.0 is now available to download and install on the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. As per the official changelog, English-speaking users can now capture and upload completely hands-free to Facebook Story.

image via Reddit

The update introduces support for two voice commands on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses: "Hey Meta, share a photo to my Facebook Story" and "Hey Meta, share my last photo to Facebook."

When you use the first command, the Ray-Ban Meta clicks an image on the spot with its 12MP camera and uploads it directly to Facebook. On the other hand, the second command shares the last picture you have already taken to Facebook Story.

To get started, Ray-Ban Meta users need the latest version of Meta View and the Facebook app, along with software version 8.0.

Then, they need to head to the Meta View app's Settings > Communication and connect their Facebook or Instagram accounts to enable hands-free sharing.

In June this year, Meta added the ability to capture video recordings up to 3 minutes long using Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, an upgrade from the previous one-minute limit.

After reportedly canceling its plans to announce a high-end XR headset inspired by the Apple Vision Pro (on which Meta started working last year), recent rumors suggested that Meta is gearing up for the launch of an affordable version of the Meta Quest 3, possibly without a controller. The controller could launch sometime in September.