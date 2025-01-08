Good news for AT&T customers: You could get paid back for internet outages

AT&T is one of the biggest telecom companies in the US, with over 100 million customers. Despite AT&T's vast network infrastructure, one of the common complaints some users have about the service is the poor network coverage.

It looks like AT&T is making improvements to its service, as the company has announced a new program (starting January 9th) called AT&T Guarantee. AT&T Guarantee is basically AT&T's promise to deliver top-notch connectivity for customers using its wireless and fiber internet services.

The company says it has established certain metrics for the services it provides to customers, and if it fails to deliver on those metrics, it will "make it right." AT&T says:

If we fail to live up to a particular metric, we may present the impacted customer with a bill credit, reward card, or other benefit to help reflect our commitment to meet the standards we have set for ourselves and make it right to our customers.

So, how does this AT&T Guarantee program work, and how do they "make it right" if they fail? Say you're on an AT&T network, and you experience an outage. You will be eligible for a bill credit.

But don't get excited yet; there are certain conditions:

If you're on Wireless, the outage must last 60 minutes before you're eligible for a bill credit.

If you're on Fiber, the outage must last 20 minutes before you qualify for a bill credit.

The outage must be caused by a single incident impacting 10 or more towers. You must also be connected to one of the affected towers.

This Guarantee program excludes outage events beyond the control of AT&T, like natural disasters. In fine print, AT&T adds:

For each qualifying outage, the customer will be eligible for a bill credit equal to one day. If the outage lasts for more than 24 hours, the customer will receive credit for each additional day of the outage. In no circumstance will the credit(s) be more than the monthly rate the customer pays for wireless service.

When it comes to technical support, AT&T says if your wait time exceeds 5 minutes, you will get a reward card, provided you meet the following requirements:

You are not offered a callback or didn't receive one.

You couldn't schedule a same-day or next-day fiber technician appointment.

This announcement comes almost a year after the company suffered a major outage of its cellular network. The incident was so large that the FBI got involved, although a cyberattack was ruled out. AT&T did not provide a detailed explanation for the outage at the time.

Fast forward to July 2024, the telecom giant announced that nearly all its cellular customers were affected by a data theft that occurred in April.