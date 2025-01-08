This $89 AI companion device sticks to your head (literally)

Last year, we saw a bunch of differently shaped AI-powered devices, such as Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1. This year brings a new coin-sized wearable device called "Omi" that wants to become your AI-powered companion.

One of the selling points of Omi is its open-source nature, enabling tech-savvy users to experiment with the device and create new experiences. Based Hardware, its maker located in San Francisco, is offering developer kits that interested people can buy.

The wearable device can stick to your head, attach to your clothes, or be worn as a pendant. Its makers claim that the built-in battery allows the wearable to last several days on a single charge, capturing live audio with "human-level accuracy."

Omi can use AI to summarize things instantly, generate key insights, and provide live transcriptions of meetings, chats, and voice memos. While it relies on the internet, for the most part, it can record audio when offline and transcribe it automatically when it reconnects.

You can throw your questions at the AI companion, and it will answer them based on what it knows about you and the information it pulls from the web. Among various jobs, it can also send emails and help plan things after taking voice commands.

Omi can integrate with popular apps and services to improve user experience. Its marketplace lists over 250 apps, including known names like Google Calendar, Notion, and Google Drive.

The wearable's microphone can be configured to hear all voices in the room or your own. You can manage the device and access the conversations it captures using its smartphone apps for Android and iOS.

Speaking of privacy, its makers claim on the product's website that "your data is encrypted and everything can be deleted in one click in omi app." If you lose the device somewhere, you can still access and remove the conversations through the app.

Just in case you're wondering whether the device can read your brain. The makers are working on a brain-computer interface scheduled for release in Q2 2025. The first 5,000 orders of the device will get priority access to buy the module.

The wearable device is currently available for pre-order with a price tag of $89. You don't need to pay anything extra for a monthly subscription to keep using it. The makers said those pre-ordering the device will get it in Q2 2025.