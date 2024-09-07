Google Meet gets a new edge-to-edge video feed UI on Android

Google has announced a new update for the Google Meet app on Android, introducing a redesigned user interface for everyone. Currently rolling out, the new UI brings an edge-to-edge video interface, making the feed a "more streamlined, space-efficient experience."

Unlike the previous UI, the new UI doesn't have any margins around the video feed design. The new UI looks better when on one-on-one calls and is also available in landscape orientation.

On the top, you will notice there are "clearer indicators for information such as the meeting title," with the item appearing inside a pill-shaped container. Additionally, the video on/off, mic toggle, wave, overflow menu, and end button are also placed in a container that sits at the bottom of the video feed. The layout now aligns with the web version of Google Meet.

With these changes, Google aims to offer users a "richer, more immersive viewing experience." The new UI is appearing for Google Meet users on Android phones, tablets, and large-screen devices. The new edge-to-edge UI is now available to all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Recently, Google also pushed a new feature for Google Meet users on the web. Thanks to this new feature, Google Meet automatically switches to picture-in-picture (PiP) mode when the user switches the tabs.

This lets the user to check out other websites while continuing the call and watch the video feed.

Another feature that Google Meet recently gained is the "Take notes for me." It is a part of the Google Gemini suite of AI tools. Using this feature, Google Meet will make use of Google AI to transcribe and summarize the meetings in real time, allowing the users to focus on meetings instead of writing down important notes.

Also, it can come in handy to share important details about a meeting with someone who has missed it.

Source: Google