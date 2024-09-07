Gemini Advanced members can hand out a free 4-month trial to their friends

As a part of its "Invite a friend" promotional offer, Google is now giving Gemini Advanced users the option to let their friends join the bandwagon and enjoy the same perks. Gemini Advanced is a more premium version of Google's AI that lets you do a whole lot more than you can do with the standard version.

The website gemini.google.com now has an "Invite a friend" button at the bottom of the side panel. Clicking this button will send you to Google One, where you'll find the "Give friends $80 off Gemini Advanced" page. For reference, a Gemini Advanced subscription costs $20 per month, so $80 off equals four months of Gemini Advanced for free.

The page says, "Friends will get a 4-month trial to Google One AI Premium when they subscribe with your invite link." Gemini Advanced members will receive three referral links to hand over to their friends, family members, or others. Users will be able to track how many of their referrals have been accepted on the landing page.

However, this offer is only available to Gemini Advanced users and will expire on November 1, 2024. After the promo ends, the free trial will be reduced to one month for free on this page.

There are many benefits to using Gemini Advanced, and if your friends are already using Gemini AI, then they will love the advanced features for free. Notably, Gemini Advanced lets you use the Gemini version 1.5 Pro compared to the 1.5 Flash version on the free plan.

Gemini Advanced also offers a 1 million token context window, while the free model gives you access to a 32K token context window. Furthermore, the advanced plan also gets you 2TB of Google One AI Premium with Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos storage.