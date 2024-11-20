Google Messages may soon get in-app 'Backup and Restore' feature

For years, Google Messages, the default messaging app for many Android users, has lacked a dedicated in-app backup and restore system. This meant users had to rely on third-party apps or cumbersome workarounds involving Google Drive backups. However, a recent update to the Google Messages beta reveals a native "Backup & Restore" feature in the works.

According to 9to5Google, the new system, discovered in the latest Google Messages beta (version 20241118_02_RC00), promises a more streamlined approach to message backups. Currently, users can back up their messages through Google One, but the process is not directly integrated with the Messages app itself. This upcoming feature will change that by offering a dedicated section within the app's settings.

The beta strings indicate that the system will handle "conversations, media & more," suggesting it will back up not just text messages but also multimedia content like photos and videos. Users may also benefit from automatic restoration: "Your conversations restore automatically when you sign in," the strings reveal. This would be particularly convenient for those who frequently upgrade phones or use multiple devices.

Security is another highlight. Backups will be encrypted both in transit and at rest. As the beta notes, "Your backup will be end-to-end encrypted and secured by your screen lock." Users may have the option to "delete and start" a new backup or choose to "Use Messages without backup" altogether. Additionally, users may be able to control data usage, with a potential toggle to limit photo and video syncing to Wi-Fi only.

While the exact rollout date remains unknown, the presence of this feature in beta suggests it's nearing completion. By offering a secure, user-friendly backup and restore solution, Google Messages is finally catching up with messaging platforms like WhatsApp and iMessage, which have offered similar features for some time.