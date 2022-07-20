Google Photos expands its print services to Canada and 28 European countries

Picture showing photoprints hanging on a wall with some decorations

Google announced in a blog post today, that it is expanding its printing services to Google Photo users in Canada and 28 European Countries, enabling them to use their app to customize photos, make photo books, create large canvas prints, and place orders from within the app to have them conveniently delivered at their doorstep. Google Photos keeps your digital memories organized and searchable, making it the premier go-to tool for preserving and accessing all kinds of digital photos.

The 28 European countries where this service is being made available include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For convenience, the pricing for European locations with other currencies is listed in the Google Print store for their respective locations.

Book with photos printed

The photo prints are competitively priced. In Canada, pricing starts from $0.39 CAD (excluding shipping and tax charges) onwards for 4x4, 4x6, 5x7, 8x10, 11x14, 12x12, 12x18, 16x20, and 24x36 inch sized prints . As for Europe, it costs €0.15 and up for the following sized prints (in centimeters): 10x10, 10x15, 13x18, 20x20, 20x30, 30x45, 40x60, 50x50, 50x75, 60x90.

Canvas printing through Google Photos

For wall art and large canvas prints, the available sizes range from 8x8 inches up to 20x24 inches in Canada. For Europe, one can get prints ranging from 20x20 cm to 75x100 cm, in size.

