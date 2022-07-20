No Man's Sky Endurance update has freighter overhauls, organic frigates, and more

It is time for another major No Man's Sky update from Hello Games. Dubbed Endurance, the latest features in it include a massively overhauled freighter space bases system, living vessels as ships for player fleets, and more. Watch the update overview trailer above.

Freighters have been a part of the space game almost since the beginning, offering a mobile base for players to utilize in their adventures. Now, they can be customized nearly as heavily as what is available on planetary bases.

The new systems offer the creation of various themed rooms with windows, farms for growing specialized crops, and even observation decks to sight see. To make things livelier during space travel, aside from hired crews, new specialized engineer, biologist, and technician crew members will now automatically populate player freighter bases.

Hello Games has also implemented a short-range teleportation network between the hanger and bridge for easy access. This is in addition to the new freighter teleportation option available from any space station or player base.

Other features of this massive update include organic frigates players can add to their fleet for missions. These procedurally generated space aliens can even be fed foodstuffs to elevate their mood and learn new abilities.

Players will also find object rendering distances has been vastly increased, new black hole traversal visuals, a new expedition to band up and complete, and many more changes in this free update for all platforms.

Read the complete list of changes in the No Man's Sky 3.94 Endurance update by checking out its changelog here. The space exploration game is also coming to the Nintendo Switch in October, but without multiplayer.