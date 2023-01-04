First alleged Google Pixel 7a video leak shows off exterior and 90Hz display

The Google Pixel 6a

Google launched its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro handsets just a few months ago, offering incremental improvements such as a larger display and better cameras, along with some Google Photos goodies. The company typically also launches a mid-range follow-up to its flagship handsets, like the Pixel 6a, which is aimed more at those on a budget. Now, a leaked video for the supposed Pixel 7a has surfaced online.

The video in question was shared by a Vietnamese person on Facebook, but you can view a Twitter embed of it below:

Pixel 7a hands on by a Vietnamese person on Facebook, can confirm 90Hz is therehttps://t.co/YhuCl7kfpe pic.twitter.com/qViNpbWS1E — No name (@chunvn8888) January 3, 2023

As can be seen in the blurry video above, the Pixel 7a is black in color, but you can expect it to be available in more colors once it becomes official. However, the most notable item in this leak is that Google has finally opted for a 90Hz display this time. Previously, the Google Pixel 6a had been criticized for sticking to a standard 60Hz display, when many competing handsets in the price segment had transitioned to a higher refresh rate.

Apart from this, the phone looks quite similar to the Pixel 7 series as well as the Pixel 6a. Interestingly, the rear of the phone has a metal visor cutout for dual-cameras. Moreover, the Pixel 7a is expected to feature the 6a's primary camera sensor and may also be the first Pixel handset to sport wireless charging. That said, with all these upgrades in tow, you can expect the Pixel 7a to be pricier than the $449 Pixel 6a too. We will likely find out more within the next few months.

