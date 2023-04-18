The Google Pixel Tablet will reportedly launch in June with 8GB of RAM and four colors

Google announced the Pixel Tablet almost a year ago at Google I/O 2022. Today, as we quickly approach Google I/O 2023 on May 10, we have some more info on this long-awaited tablet, including some more hardware specs.

9to5Google reports, via unnamed sources, that the Pixel Tablet will have 8GB of RAM inside, running Android 13 out of the box. The report also claims the tablet will be sold with two storage options, although details on the storage amounts were not mentioned.

The article also claims that the tablet will have four color choices, of which two (Green and White) have been revealed by Google. The Pixel Tablet will be sold with its previously revealed Charging Speaker Dock, but the report says that also means the tablet won't have the traditional charging power brick bundle with it. Google will reportedly sell a case for the tablet but details were not revealed.

The Pixel Tablet is expected to be revealed at Google I/O alongside the Pixel 7a smartphone and the Pixel Fold foldable phone. However, the tablet is not expected to be available in retail stores until sometime in June.