Google Search Ads 360 adds support for Microsoft automated bidding

Google Search Ads 360 allows advertisers to efficiently manage their search campaigns across multiple search engines and media channels. It provides real-time data and improves the performance of search campaigns with Smart Bidding.

Google today announced that Search Ads 360 now supports Microsoft automated bidding within Search Ads 360 bid strategies. Microsoft automated bidding will allow advertisers to optimize their bids in real time to increase the likelihood of a conversion.

By using Microsoft automated bidding with Floodlight conversion data, Google claims that advertisers can improve their ad performance on Microsoft search and shopping campaigns. Additionally, they can also gain incremental performance by including these campaigns in cross-channel and cross-engine bid strategy portfolios, powered by Google AI.

Budget bid strategies are a type of bid strategy in Search Ads 360 that uses Google AI to efficiently allocate a specific budget amount across campaigns. With Microsoft automated bidding in Search Ads 360 budget bid strategies, advertisers can achieve the best outcomes for ad campaigns within their defined budget.

Chris Worthington, Managing Director, Marketing & Ecommerce, Urban Outfitters, said:

"In just a short period, implementing Microsoft automated bidding with Floodlight data has proven to be a game-changer for Urban Outfitters. The results speak for themselves: an 83% surge in revenue and a doubling of our ROAS."

Starting today, Google is opening up access to the Microsoft automated bidding beta program in Search Ads 360 bid strategies. Here's how advertisers can activate Microsoft automated bidding in Search Ads 360:

Under Conversion settings, check the box to start sharing Floodlight data with linked Microsoft advertising accounts.

Go to bid strategy settings and check the box to enable Microsoft automated bidding.

Google's integration of Microsoft automated bidding into Search Ads 360 enables advertisers with improved cross-platform campaign management and real-time bid optimization, ultimately driving increased ad performance and efficiency. This strategic move strengthens Google's advertising ecosystem and benefits advertisers seeking to maximize their reach and ROI.