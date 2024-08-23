Apple's foldable MacBook may not arrive until 2027 / 2028 due to technical difficulties

Just a few weeks ago, reports indicated that Apple was working on a foldable MacBook that could arrive sometime in 2025 or 2026. Sadly, a fresh report suggests that Apple may have pushed the launch timeline to introduce the foldable or any foldable until at least 2027.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, mass production of the rumored foldable MacBook may not begin until 2027 or it may be pushed until 2028 as well. In a post on the social media platform X, Kuo adds that Apple is facing some technical difficulties with the device's components.

Apple is rumored to be working on multiple foldable products, including a foldable MacBook and a foldable iPhone. Regarding the foldable iPhone, apart from the patent, some leaks have suggested that Apple has inked a display deal with Samsung.

It was also rumored that the foldable iPhone may not see the light of the day until 2027, before Apple fixes the crease issues on the display. However, later reports suggested that Apple was moving ahead with its foldable iPhone plans and is aiming for a 2026 launch.

As for the foldable MacBook, Apple was initially rumored to be working on a 20.25-inch display, but has since abandoned that idea and allegedly finalized an 18.8-inch display. The production delay is reportedly due to "technical challenges with the display and mechanical."

The report doesn't mention the foldable iPhone but says that the foldable MacBook will be Apple's first folding device. This also hints at one thing that, any issues with this product will likely cause delays in producing a foldable iPhone.

Apple has filed multiple patents for foldable devices, which is a good sign and hints that the company is at least thinking about foldables. For now, these are just rumors and you should take this information with a huge grain of salt.